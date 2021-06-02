Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has been charged after the body of a child was found in a Jasper motel room.

According to KTRK in Houston, Theresa Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence after a body believed to be that of a missing boy from Houston was found. Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

Olson was reported missing on May 27, but authorities say he may have gone missing weeks ago, as no one in the child’s circle of family can agree upon the last time he was seen. KTRK reports an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led police to the discovery of the body Tuesday night at a Best Western motel in Jasper. HPD Assistant Chief of Criminal Investigations Command Heather Morris said Jasper police contacted Balboa at the motel and eventually discovered the body of a young child. She was taken into custody and is in the Jasper County Jail.

KTRK says while Houston Police believe the body belongs to Samuel, medical examiners will determine whether it is the missing boy.

RELATED: Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.