Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper motel room

Theresa Balboa
Theresa Balboa((Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A woman has been charged after the body of a child was found in a Jasper motel room.

According to KTRK in Houston, Theresa Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence after a body believed to be that of a missing boy from Houston was found. Balboa is the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

Olson was reported missing on May 27, but authorities say he may have gone missing weeks ago, as no one in the child’s circle of family can agree upon the last time he was seen. KTRK reports an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led police to the discovery of the body Tuesday night at a Best Western motel in Jasper. HPD Assistant Chief of Criminal Investigations Command Heather Morris said Jasper police contacted Balboa at the motel and eventually discovered the body of a young child. She was taken into custody and is in the Jasper County Jail.

KTRK says while Houston Police believe the body belongs to Samuel, medical examiners will determine whether it is the missing boy.

RELATED: Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland police chief calls out Jackson after officer-involved shooting at hotel
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Traffic on I-220 after the crashes
Crews shut down I-220 after multiple crashes

Latest News

City of Jackson swimming pools will begin to open on Friday, June 4.
City of Jackson swimming pools to open starting Friday
First Thursday will return to Fondren on June 3, rebranded as Fondren Live
First Thursday returns to Fondren as ‘Fondren Live’
Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland police chief calls out Jackson after officer-involved shooting at hotel
The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the 2021 Mississippi Pickle Fest from...
Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum hosts Mississippi Pickle Fest
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating