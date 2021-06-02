Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds have pushed the gusts up to 75mph early today in Rankin County. No damage reported. We can expect a muggy night with a few showers around. Thursday through the weekend will be just a repeat of this weather. Daily showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows near 70. We can expect up to 1 or 2 inches of rain. While the overall severe threat is low, an isolated severe storm is possible, as in today’s case. Today’s high was 86 and the morning low was 72. The average high this time of year is 88 and the average low is 66. The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.