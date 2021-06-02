Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Three kids arrested after allegedly shooting at cars in Rankin County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three minors have been arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicles in Rankin County.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around midnight Tuesday from a woman who said her car was shot on Highway 471 near Coon Hunters Road.

Shortly after her call, another citizen called to say that their vehicle had also been shot.

Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area trying to locate the shooter. Early Wednesday morning, they found bullet holes leading them to a nearby home.

Once there, they questioned the homeowner and were able to find the gun believed to have been used in the shootings. Three juvenile males were then detained in connection with the incidents.

Two of the juveniles will be taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center. The third will be charged as an adult and held at the Rankin County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has successfully executed three undercover human...
20 human trafficking victims rescued in Mississippi
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

Latest News

Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to...
Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to adopt it
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
The shipment contained 120 boxes (1,440 packets) of three different kinds of honey.
Officials seize ‘Turkish delight’ male enhancement ‘honey’ shipped through Jackson
WLBT at 4p