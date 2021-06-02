Three kids arrested after allegedly shooting at cars in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three minors have been arrested after allegedly shooting at vehicles in Rankin County.

According to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around midnight Tuesday from a woman who said her car was shot on Highway 471 near Coon Hunters Road.

Shortly after her call, another citizen called to say that their vehicle had also been shot.

Deputies responded to the scene and searched the area trying to locate the shooter. Early Wednesday morning, they found bullet holes leading them to a nearby home.

Once there, they questioned the homeowner and were able to find the gun believed to have been used in the shootings. Three juvenile males were then detained in connection with the incidents.

Two of the juveniles will be taken to the Rankin County Juvenile Detention Center. The third will be charged as an adult and held at the Rankin County Adult Detention Center.

