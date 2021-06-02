The River City hopes ‘Welcome to Vicksburg’ signs will be a boost to tourism

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At the height of the pandemic, Vicksburg saw a 20 percent drop in tourism.

Now the River City is bouncing back in a big way with new businesses, visitors, and welcome signs to capture people’s attention to hopefully pull over in the city for a visit.

The project has been in the works for more than a year.

City leaders hope this is a sign for bigger and better things to come, including a boost of tourism and the economy.

“Having the signs as people come into our community is going to help sell to people what we have in Vicksburg,” said Vicksburg-Warren County Economic Development Partnership President and CEO, Pablo Diaz.

Mayor George Flaggs agrees. He says it’s the first time the city has had welcome signs that reflect the history and culture of Vicksburg.

“You have a guitar that represents Blues and music, the bridge, the crosses over the Mississippi River by way of the West, and then we have monument of the park that represent our military park, which is our biggest tourist attraction,” he said.

Vicksburg is excited about the future, especially after the city’s tourism took a big hit during the pandemic.

Vicksburg Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director, Laura Beth Strickland, says with more people getting vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, things are looking up. She also points that Riverboat Cruises have made a return and the casinos, parks and museum have also reopened.

Also, more than a dozen new businesses have set up shop in the city.

”Right now, our revenue for March is one of the biggest ever. Twenty-three percent increase over last year. March has been one of our biggest collections ever for our Hospitality Tax. There’s still work to do, but we’re getting there and we got a new product to show off,” said Strickland.

The project is being funded using state tourism bond money.

