Reeves’ Chief of Staff named executive director of MDOT

The Mississippi Transportation Commission unanimously voted to appoint Brad White as the executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.(MS Top 50)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Transportation Commission unanimously voted to appoint Brad White as the executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

White currently serves as chief of staff for Gov. Tate Reeves.

“Brad has a proven track record in managing government affairs on the federal level as well as the state level,” said MTC chairman Tom King.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge of the legislative process and staff management. He will certainly be an asset to MDOT and we look forward to working with him to move Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure forward.”

White previously served as as assistant to former MDOT central district commissioner Dick Hall from 1999 to 2005.

“I feel in some ways like I’m coming home. MDOT has always been a special place for me,” said White.

