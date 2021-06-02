Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An Ocean Springs man was found shot to death on Long Branch Road near a truck stop on Wednesday.

Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says the family of 26-year-old Kyle Craig reported him missing Wednesday morning.

Craig’s sister, Morgan Craig, says he was in Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler. She said he had spoken to a seller he knew about 9 a.m. Wednesday. When she stopped hearing from him, she became worried and traced his last known location through his cell phone.

“We drove four hours, four hours to his last known location. We pulled up exactly on his last known location and there was my brother laying on the road murdered,” said Craig.

Sheriff March says Craig’s Gray Ram 2500 pickup truck is missing, but a trailer Craig attached to it was found on I-55 near mile marker 144 near Holmes County, riddled with bullet holes. At this point, officials are still trying to figure out who committed this crime.

“We really don’t have any suspects. We have people that we are looking at, but we just don’t know if they are going to be the ones who actually committed this crime, so right now we’re doing an investigation trying to determine who may have did it,” says Sheriff March.

Holmes County coroner Dexter Howard said Craig’s body is being sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

