MBI issues Silver Alert for 64-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 64-year-old Jackson man.

Benny Thomas is described as a Black male around five feet, six inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes.

On Wednesday, May 26, Thomas was last seen in Hinds County at about 10:00 a.m., in the 1500 block of East Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

He was wearing a green checkered shirt, a pair of red, white, and black tennis shoes, and blue jeans.

Thomas’s family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

