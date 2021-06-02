Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges

Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.
Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years on child exploitation charges.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nathan Powe, 32, was sentenced to 100 years in prison by Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Charles Wright Wednesday, according to a press release from the Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office.

Powe pleaded guilty to 31 counts of child exploitation Apr. 19, 2021.

He was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury in January 2020.

The indictment was the result of multiple arrests made by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in September 2018.

A 13-year-old victim reported that Powe had taken nude photographs of her.

Investigators were able to get a search warrant for Powe’s home, phone and computer, where video recordings were found involving the sexual assault of another underage victim.

“I commend law enforcement on their diligent work on this difficult and complex case. My office will continue to work with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute the predators who hurt the most vulnerable members of our community, our children,” said District Attorney Kassie Coleman.

Powe is not eligible for parole because sentences for sex crimes must be served day for day under Mississippi law.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has successfully executed three undercover human...
20 human trafficking victims rescued in Mississippi
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

Latest News

Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to...
Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to adopt it
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
The shipment contained 120 boxes (1,440 packets) of three different kinds of honey.
Officials seize ‘Turkish delight’ male enhancement ‘honey’ shipped through Jackson
Three kids arrested after allegedly shooting at cars in Rankin County
WLBT at 4p