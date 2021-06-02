Madison Central baseball plays for #408

Madison, Miss. (WLBT) - After a long battle with crohn’s disease Officer Ray was admitted to the ICU in late October. Infections led to the amputation of his legs and several fingers all while fighting for his life. He has worked for Madison Central for over 10 years as was heavily involved in athletics. As the former PA announcer, baseball was always his favorite. While he’s been greatly missed, the athletes of Madison Central have been using his badge number as a symbol of his presence.

“He takes pride in taking things off the coaches plate whether it’s helping reserve charter buses when we’re got long trips or planning meals, he does so much,” said Patrick Robey. “He’s always reaching out to see what he can do to help.”

“I used to be an office worker like I’d sit up with him like every day for 2 years and we got really close and he’d go get me lunch every day so we had like a really cool relationship,” said Connor Nation. “Then when all that happened it really hit home and it was just a really sad moment.”

Officer Ray is a beloved member of the community. He’s a role model and is known for how much he truly cares for others. On April 13th, he was recognized as an honorary soldier of the Mississippi army national guard for his distinguished career, years of dedication to serving the students of Madison county, his embodiment of the Army Values and Warrior Ethos and his continued service to the future generation.

From the hospital, Officer Ray has been following the jaguar’s games and even sending some good luck texts. Madison Central now has the opportunity to bring home a state title for Officer Ray for the first time in five years.

The MHSAA Class 6A state championship series starts Wednesday, June 1st between Madison Central and Northwest Rankin.

