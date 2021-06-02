Baby Faces
‘I can’t even imagine’: Mayor responds to shooting death of teen at gas station

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Lumumba spoke out about the shooting death of 18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs, killed at a gas station on Medgar Evers hours after graduating high school.

In his weekly media briefing about various topics, Lumumba was asked about the tragedy that unfolded outside the Texaco on Medgar Evers Tuesday.

“I have spoken to the family, but I will keep my comments with the family confidential,” Lumumba said. “Our prayers are with that family. That is a devastating thing to realize that I can’t even imagine,” he added.

Some people in the community call on leaders to shut the popular gas station down, saying it’s a crime attraction.

“We knew there would be a correlating effect in terms of the number of security guards you would see at places because the state law no longer requires that level of security,” explained Lumumba. “I think we have to look at these things especially when we realize that police officers are trying to be everywhere that they can be, but they can never be everywhere that something could possibly take place.”

The mayor said now is the time to turn our emotions into action.

“I ask that as we see the issue of crime that we are all concerned about, that we are all angry about, that we turn our anger and frustration into productive strategies of how we find more engagement for young people, how we work through the judicial system for whatever reason or challenges that are failing us as this moment, that we be able to expand our approach even beyond that.”

