Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Leflore County brothers sentenced to life for 2017 murder

Brothers Perez Love and Demantreas Love have been sentenced to life without possibility of...
Brothers Perez Love and Demantreas Love have been sentenced to life without possibility of parole for the murder of Varnado Washington(Office of the District Attorney Office, 21st District)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES CO. , Miss. (WLBT) - A Holmes County jury has sentenced brothers Perez Love and Demantreas Love to life without possibility of parole for the murder of Varnado Washington.

This sentencing follows a three-day trial in May, where a Holmes County jury found the brothers guilty of capital murder, aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery.

In addition to life without possibility of parole, they were also sentenced to twenty years for aggravated assault and 30 years for each count of armed robbery.

Perez Love , sentenced as a habitual offender, was also sentenced to 10 years for possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Their convictions stem from a night of violence that occurred on July 2, 2017, at Club CJ in Cruger, Mississippi.

Varnado Washington was shot and killed, and Joe Holmes was shot and robbed, along with the armed robbery of two other victims.

Another co-defendant, Jamar Newsome, pleaded guilty to charges earlier this year related to the same incident.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland police chief calls out Jackson after officer-involved shooting at hotel
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Traffic on I-220 after the crashes
Crews shut down I-220 after multiple crashes

Latest News

City of Jackson swimming pools will begin to open on Friday, June 4.
City of Jackson swimming pools to open starting Friday
First Thursday will return to Fondren on June 3, rebranded as Fondren Live
First Thursday returns to Fondren as ‘Fondren Live’
Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland police chief calls out Jackson after officer-involved shooting at hotel
The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the 2021 Mississippi Pickle Fest from...
Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum hosts Mississippi Pickle Fest
Kennedy Hobbs
‘Everyone loved Kennedy:’ Family mourns teen killed hours after graduating