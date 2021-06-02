Leflore County brothers sentenced to life for 2017 murder

HOLMES CO. , Miss. (WLBT) - A Holmes County jury has sentenced brothers Perez Love and Demantreas Love to life without possibility of parole for the murder of Varnado Washington.

This sentencing follows a three-day trial in May, where a Holmes County jury found the brothers guilty of capital murder, aggravated assault and two counts of armed robbery.

In addition to life without possibility of parole, they were also sentenced to twenty years for aggravated assault and 30 years for each count of armed robbery.

Perez Love , sentenced as a habitual offender, was also sentenced to 10 years for possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Their convictions stem from a night of violence that occurred on July 2, 2017, at Club CJ in Cruger, Mississippi.

Varnado Washington was shot and killed, and Joe Holmes was shot and robbed, along with the armed robbery of two other victims.

Another co-defendant, Jamar Newsome, pleaded guilty to charges earlier this year related to the same incident.

