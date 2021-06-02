Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly incident at a gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard at Sunset Drive.

The coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs, shot to death.

Kennedy Hobbs
Kennedy Hobbs(Family)

Investigators surrounded the Texaco gas station with crime scene tape and other forensic supplies.

JPD has yet to release any information about the circumstances that led up to the teenager’s death or possible suspects.

We will continue to update this developing story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has successfully executed three undercover human...
20 human trafficking victims rescued in Mississippi
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

Latest News

Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to...
Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to adopt it
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
The shipment contained 120 boxes (1,440 packets) of three different kinds of honey.
Officials seize ‘Turkish delight’ male enhancement ‘honey’ shipped through Jackson
Three kids arrested after allegedly shooting at cars in Rankin County
WLBT at 4p