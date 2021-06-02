Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly incident at a gas station on Medgar Evers Boulevard at Sunset Drive.

The coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs, shot to death.

Kennedy Hobbs (Family)

Investigators surrounded the Texaco gas station with crime scene tape and other forensic supplies.

JPD has yet to release any information about the circumstances that led up to the teenager’s death or possible suspects.

We will continue to update this developing story as information becomes available.

