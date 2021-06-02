Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern features high humidity, elevated rain chances

Keep the umbrellas handy!
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our unsettled pattern continues, and scattered showers and storms are likely into this afternoon and evening. An isolated strong-severe storm will be possible, with gusty winds the main threat. Temperatures will still reach the low 80s this afternoon with muggy conditions making it feel even hotter...

⛈ Stormy skies in the Metro this afternoon!

Posted by Meteorologist Rachel Coulter on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

A front that is now to the north of us will be stalling out over the region as we near the end of the work week, this will allow for additional showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Fortunately, rain coverage won’t be as impressive as we wrap up the work week and kick off the weekend! Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s as a result until a low pressure system out of the SW ushers in another round of rain Sunday into the start of next week!

Rachel Coulter

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx

