Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Elephant herd roams across China, trashes countryside

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In China, a group of elephants is causing a stir as they move ever closer toward a densely populated city.

The 15 pachyderms have been on a 300-mile journey since straying from their natural habitat.

No one is quite sure why they’re on the move.

Although many are fascinated with the herd, their trek has not been without its headaches.

The animals have caused more than $1 million in damage along the way, including eating entire fields of corn and smashing barns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland police chief calls out Jackson after officer-involved shooting at hotel
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road
Traffic on I-220 after the crashes
Crews shut down I-220 after multiple crashes

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
Biden announces international COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan
Biden administration announces plan to share at least 80 million Covid-19 vaccine doses...
US to share 80 million COVID-19 vaccines globally
File photo of the main entrance of FDA Building 1, which houses the Commissioner’s and Senior...
FDA warns doctors to stop using heart pump tied to deaths
City of Jackson swimming pools will begin to open on Friday, June 4.
City of Jackson swimming pools to open starting Friday
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday