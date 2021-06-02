Delta State to offer 2 summer camps for children

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Delta State University’s Department of Continuing Education will host two summer camps for children this summer—Kid’s College and LEGO Robotics.

Kid’s College is an interactive and educational camp that gives participants the opportunity to choose the classes they want to attend during the four day camp. Kid’s College will be held July 12-15.

Participants will use the university labs and classrooms on campus.

Classes may include Space Explorers, Pottery, Junior Chefs, Find your Guitar Voice, Growing with Technology, Math Olympics, STEM Building, Kid’s on the Move, and First Aid/Nursing Skills.

Children that have completed grades K5-2nd will attend the camp from 8 a.m. to noon. Children that have completed 3rd-6th grade will attend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp cost for K5-2nd grades is $125, and 3rd-6th grades is $225. Registration is open through Wednesday, June 9.

LEGO Robotics allows participants to follow step-by-step guides to build multiple robots. Computer programs will be used to code the robots to complete certain tasks. Participants will use STEM building creativity throughout this course.

LEGO Robotics will be held June 28- July 1 for children entering 2nd-8th grades. Participants grades 2nd-4th will attend from 9 a.m-12 p.m., and 5th-8th graders will attend from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $150. Registration will close on June 4.

Registration can be completed here. For questions, please contact Elizabeth Joel at (662) 846-4871 or ejoel@deltastate.edu.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.