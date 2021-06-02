Crews shut down I-220 after multiple crashes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple crashes are interrupting traffic on I-220 during the evening commute.

MDOT reports two crashes in the area of I-220 and Beasley Road.

North and southbound traffic is affected.

Crews are at the scene working to clear the wreckage.

It’s unclear what the extent of damage or possible injuries is.

Click here for a traffic tracker.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.