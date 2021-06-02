Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Crews shut down I-220 after multiple crashes

Traffic on I-220 after the crashes
Traffic on I-220 after the crashes(MDOT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple crashes are interrupting traffic on I-220 during the evening commute.

MDOT reports two crashes in the area of I-220 and Beasley Road.

North and southbound traffic is affected.

Crews are at the scene working to clear the wreckage.

It’s unclear what the extent of damage or possible injuries is.

Click here for a traffic tracker.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car
Officer-involved shooting occurs at Ridgeland’s Drury Inn & Suites
Ridgeland police chief calls out Jackson after officer-involved shooting at hotel
Kyle Craig
Ocean Springs man found dead on Holmes County road

Latest News

Traffic Alert: MDOT shuts down ramp for repairs Tuesday
Traffic Alert: MDOT shuts down ramp for repairs Tuesday
Wreck involving 18-wheeler impacts northbound lanes of I-55 at Fortification Street
Wreck involving 18-wheeler impacts northbound lanes of I-55 at Fortification St.
The Triple A Foundation for Traffic Safety found 80% of drivers admitted they experienced road...
Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee state police partner to tackle holiday traffic safety
Hwy 49 construction
Highway 49 project on schedule for summer 2022 completion