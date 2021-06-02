Body found in Jasper motel room may be missing Houston 6-year-old

Baby Faces
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - The remains of a child have been found in Jasper, and authorities suspect it may be those of a missing 6-year-old boy from Houston.

According to KTRK in Houston, the body was found in a motel room in Jasper, possibly connected to the case of missing Houston boy Samuel Olson, reported missing on May 27. According to KJAS, the child was found in a tote bag inside the Best Western Inn on West Gibson Street in Jasper, and police have detained someone for questioning.

While he was reported missing May 27, authorities say he may have gone missing weeks ago, as no one in the child’s circle of family can agree upon the last time he was seen.

The little boy just turned six over the weekend, KTRK reports. On Monday, volunteers with Texas EquuSearch searched fields in southeast Houston, to no avail.

Sam is white, 3 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds, authorities say. He has blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a red “Kool-Aid man” on the front, jean shorts and white “Buzz Lightyear” tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Sam’s whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.

Stay with KTRE and KTRE.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

