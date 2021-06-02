Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June

FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon...
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday that it will hold its annual Prime Day over two days in June this year, the earliest it has ever held the sales event.

Typically, Amazon holds Prime Day in July. Amazon has said it was holding it earlier due to the Olympics, which starts next month and takes people’s attention away. Last year, Amazon postponed Prime Day to October because of the pandemic and used the sales event to kick off holiday shopping early.

This year, Prime Day will be held from June 21 to June 22 in 20 countries, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy and Japan.

Amazon started the sales event in 2015 as its answer to Singles’ Day, a shopping holiday in China popularized by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. It’s a way for Amazon to get people to sign up for its $119 a year Prime membership, which gets shoppers faster shipping and access to the deals. Prime Day has become one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days.

In past years, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other retailers have offered their own online discounts during Prime Day, trying to grab the attention of shoppers looking for deals online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has successfully executed three undercover human...
20 human trafficking victims rescued in Mississippi
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

Latest News

Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to...
Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to adopt it
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled Israel for 12 years.
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
A man is recovering after he was attacked by an alligator while diving in a river in Florida....
GRAPHIC: Man attacked by gator while diving in Florida river
A man is recovering after he was attacked by an alligator while diving in a river in Florida....
GRAPHIC: Man attacked by gator while diving in Florida river