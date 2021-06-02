Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

12-year-old accused of shooting teen over video game

Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the...
Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the deliquency of a minor and tampering/fabricating evidence.(Source: Memphis Police Dept.)
By WMC staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police say a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old boy after getting angry over a video game.

According to a police affidavit, the shooting happened Sunday on Eagle River Rd. The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

When police got to the scene, they said 18-year-old Keshun Tuggle and the 12-year-old boy told police the 13-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting.

Police said evidence at the scene did not match Tuggle and the juvenile’s story.

After interviewing Tuggle, police said he admitted he staged the crime scene and disposed of the handgun.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old said he saw the gun in the room out in the open and shot the 13-year-old after getting angry over a video game.

Tuggle faces charges for providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and tampering/fabricating evidence.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kennedy Hobbs
Coroner identifies teen girl shot, killed at gas station on Medgar Evers Blvd.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has successfully executed three undercover human...
20 human trafficking victims rescued in Mississippi
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car

Latest News

Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to...
Committee approves changes to Jackson street racing ordinance, clearing way for full council to adopt it
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled Israel for 12 years.
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
A man is recovering after he was attacked by an alligator while diving in a river in Florida....
GRAPHIC: Man attacked by gator while diving in Florida river
A man is recovering after he was attacked by an alligator while diving in a river in Florida....
GRAPHIC: Man attacked by gator while diving in Florida river