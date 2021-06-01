Virginia man charged in connection with scamming an elderly Tupelo couple

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Virginia man is believed to have played a key role in scamming an elderly Tupelo couple out of $19,000.

Yao Lin, 50, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, has been arrested and charged with three counts of false pretense and two counts of mail fraud.

Investigators from the Tupelo Police Department and the Office of Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, working with District Attorney John Weddle discovered evidence that included video surveillance of the suspect at the beginning of the crime.

Investigators say Lin is part of a group of scammers, using telephone calls to trick victims into purchasing gift cards to pay off debt.

The suspect has also been federally indicted on similar charges.

“Interstate fraud cases are extremely difficult to solve,” explained Chief Bart Aguirre.

“Many of these scammers operate outside the borders of our State to prey on our citizens, using technology to prevent their capture,” said District Attorney John Weddle.

