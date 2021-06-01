Trooper who survived 2016 standoff organizes fundraiser for colleague, brother

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In less than four days, a fundraiser for Mississippi Highway Patrolman John Harris has raised over $118,000 with donations pouring in from across the nation.

“We want others to receive hope,” Bubba Holifield said.

The organizer behind the fundraiser is a non-profit called Warriors By Grace, but Bubba Holifield isn’t only the organizer; he’s a colleague and friend of John Harris.

“He was one of a kind. There aren’t many like him,” Holifield said about Harris.

Trooper John Harris was hit and killed by a driver during a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County on Friday afternoon. Mississippi Highway Patrol has yet to identify the driver or release details of the stop.

But the tragedy takes Agent Bubba Hollifield back to 2016 when his colleague and friend, MHP Agent Lee Tarp, died on February 20 of that year.

The organizer behind the fundraiser is a non-profit called Warriors By Grace, but Bubba Hollifield isn’t our ministry in the memory of Lee Tartt,” Holifield said. Holifield, also shot during that standoff, says his colleague inspired the name of the ministry, Warriors By Grace. “Warriors,” Holifield said because Lee Tartt was a warrior to the end. “By Grace” for the obvious reason, he added.

The ministry has brought total strangers together to donate to John Harris’ wife and two children.

“Prayers from my family to yours,” Kimberly Clearman-Thomas said.

“From one LEO [law enforcement officer’s] family to another, our deepest love and condolences to this family,” Jennifer O’ Flarity added.

Colonel Randy Ginn described Harris as a passionate and dedicated public servant and an essential member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol family.

“He was one of those that wanted to do his job 100, 200% better than anybody else,” Holifield said. “He wanted to be the best, and in my eyes, he was one of the best,” he added.

Holifield said the close-knit brotherhood of law enforcement creates an unbreakable bond.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s city copy, county or state. When one person hurts, we all hurt, but we will persevere because that’s what John would want us to do,” he said.

Holifield says Harris has too many accomplishments to name, but he will most miss his friend for his extraordinary outlook on life.

“He never faltered, never quit, never gave up on anything,” he said.

You can donate to the fundraiser here. All of the money raised will go to Harris’ family.

