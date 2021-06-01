Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Trial begins today for one of 3 men accused of killing rapper Lil Lonnie

Friends, family and members of the community were at the funeral for Jackson rapper Lil Lonnie on Saturday. Source: WLBT
Friends, family and members of the community were at the funeral for Jackson rapper Lil Lonnie on Saturday. Source: WLBT
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The trial begins Tuesday in the case of one of the three men who allegedly shot and killed Jackson rapper Lil Lonnie.

Monya Davis’ trial was expected to begin in the courtroom of Hinds County Circuit Judge Faye Peterson.

The trial is being live-streamed via Peterson’s website. Click here to watch it.

Davis was one of three people arrested in connection with the murder of Lonnie Taylor back in 2018.

Marshun Carr and Antione Carr also were arrested and charged with murder.

