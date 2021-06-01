Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-10 in Harrison County

((Source: KFVS))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Mississippi (WLOX) - Interstate 10 in Harrison County is backed up for several miles Tuesday afternoon after three separate wrecks in one area.

Eastbound traffic is at a standstill with multiple wrecks reported around mile marker 22, between the Kiln Delisle Road and Menge Avenue exits. Traffic is backed up almost to the Diamondhead exit.

Westbound traffic is also experiencing delays, so please avoid the interstate when traveling in the area.

Injuries have been reported, but officials have not clarified the extent of them at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends with suspect being shot.
Suspect shot following all-day standoff with authorities
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for Barbara Baker, who went missing in Flowood.
Woman who went missing from The Blake found alive near Dogwood Festival Market
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris

Latest News

Traffic Alert: MDOT shuts down ramp for repairs Tuesday
Traffic Alert: MDOT shuts down ramp for repairs Tuesday
Wreck involving 18-wheeler impacts northbound lanes of I-55 at Fortification Street
Wreck involving 18-wheeler impacts northbound lanes of I-55 at Fortification St.
The Triple A Foundation for Traffic Safety found 80% of drivers admitted they experienced road...
Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee state police partner to tackle holiday traffic safety
Hwy 49 construction
Highway 49 project on schedule for summer 2022 completion
WATCH: Cars, trucks and people slipping and sliding on I-55S
WATCH: Cars, trucks and people slipping and sliding on I-55S