Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Moderna files for full COVID-19 vaccine approval

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - American pharmaceutical company Moderna says it has begun the process to win full U.S. regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults.

Moderna announced Tuesday it has begun a “rolling submission” to the Food and Drug Administration of data from its studies of the two-dose vaccine.

Moderna’s vaccine already has been cleared for emergency use by the FDA and regulators in numerous other countries. So far, more than 124 million doses have been administered in the United States.

Large-scale studies of the shots continued after Moderna’s emergency authorization. The FDA will scrutinize the information to see if the vaccine meets stringent criteria for full licensure.

Moderna is the second COVID-19 vaccine maker to seek full approval, following Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

Last week, Moderna also announced that its vaccine appears safe and effective in kids as young as 12. The company plans to seek emergency authorization for teen use this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends with suspect being shot.
Suspect shot following all-day standoff with authorities
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for Barbara Baker, who went missing in Flowood.
Woman who went missing from The Blake found alive near Dogwood Festival Market
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.

Latest News

Las Vegas fully reopens and returns to pre-pandemic guidelines June 1.
Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC to increase oil output as global economy recovers
A solo kayaker embarks on a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Kayaker starts 2,400-mile paddle to Hawaii
Las Vegas fully reopens and returns to pre-pandemic guidelines June 1.
Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity
Johnson & Johnson denies that its talc products cause cancer and it called the verdict in the...
Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict