Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Madison authorities warn of traffic delays during service for fallen state trooper

Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured...
Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Madison County Friday.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Police say drivers should expect some traffic delays Tuesday during the visitation and services for fallen State Trooper John Harris.

Visitation is expected to begin at noon Tuesday at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

Delays are expected along Highland Colony Parkway near the church.

Motorists can also expect delays around 3 p.m. Tuesday when the funeral procession leaves the church en route to Natchez Trace Cemetery.

The procession is expected to leave around 3 p.m., head north on Highland Colony to Mississippi 463, and then east to I-55. From there, the procession will take the Old Agency Road exit in Ridgeland then head east on West Jackson Street to U.S. Highway 51 to the cemetery.

The funeral service will be live-streamed at https://broadmoor.online.church.

Those wishing to pay respects to Trooper Harris during the motorcade are asked to congregate in these areas:

  • Sidewalks and pedestrian areas on the south side of Mississippi 463
  • Near the Baptist Health Complex and Marriot Courtyard Hotel between Highland Colony and I-55
  • Sidewalks and pedestrian areas of West Jackson Street
  • Sidewalks and pedestrian areas on the east side of U.S. 51 from Jackson Street to the cemetery.

Harris was killed last week while conducting a traffic stop.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends with suspect being shot.
Suspect shot following all-day standoff with authorities
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for Barbara Baker, who went missing in Flowood.
Woman who went missing from The Blake found alive near Dogwood Festival Market
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.

Latest News

'Elvis' went missing from the sign at his Birthplace Museum.
‘Elvis’ stolen from Birthplace sign in Tupelo
3 Doors Down is from Escatawpa, Mississippi.
3 Doors Down, Seether to play Brandon Amphitheater
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
Summery Storm and Humidity Pattern Emerges
First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yields higher humidity, higher rain chances