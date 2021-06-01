Madison authorities warn of traffic delays during service for fallen state trooper

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Police say drivers should expect some traffic delays Tuesday during the visitation and services for fallen State Trooper John Harris.

Visitation is expected to begin at noon Tuesday at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

Delays are expected along Highland Colony Parkway near the church.

Motorists can also expect delays around 3 p.m. Tuesday when the funeral procession leaves the church en route to Natchez Trace Cemetery.

The procession is expected to leave around 3 p.m., head north on Highland Colony to Mississippi 463, and then east to I-55. From there, the procession will take the Old Agency Road exit in Ridgeland then head east on West Jackson Street to U.S. Highway 51 to the cemetery.

The funeral service will be live-streamed at https://broadmoor.online.church.

Those wishing to pay respects to Trooper Harris during the motorcade are asked to congregate in these areas:

Sidewalks and pedestrian areas on the south side of Mississippi 463

Near the Baptist Health Complex and Marriot Courtyard Hotel between Highland Colony and I-55

Sidewalks and pedestrian areas of West Jackson Street

Sidewalks and pedestrian areas on the east side of U.S. 51 from Jackson Street to the cemetery.

Harris was killed last week while conducting a traffic stop.

