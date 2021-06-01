Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Louisiana State Police taking over investigation of standoff that began in Warren Co.

Standoff ends with suspect being shot.
Standoff ends with suspect being shot.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON PARISH, Miss. (WLBT) - The Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation of a standoff that began when a suspect fled deputies in Warren County to avoid being arrested.

On May 31, authorities say they shot and killed Michael Jackson, 29, of Vicksburg, after an hours-long standoff north of Tallulah.

Earlier that morning, Jackson fled the scene after Warren County deputies attempted to arrest him on outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

One deputy was hit and one was dragged as Jackson fled the scene, Warren County officials say.

Both deputies were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson eventually crossed over into Louisiana, where he crashed his vehicle on U.S. Highway 65.

Louisiana state troopers, state police, and crisis negotiators responded.

Police say Jackson acted erratically, shooting into his vehicle and exiting his vehicle to walk into an adjoining field.

After several hours of negotiations, state police say they opened fire after Jackson approached the safety perimeter and attempted to draw a handgun.

He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

State police say they attempted less lethal means to disarm the individual.

