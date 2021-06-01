Baby Faces
Jackson Public Schools hosts in person commencement ceremonies

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School commencement ceremonies are underway at the Mississippi Coliseum.

Murrah High School seniors walked across the stage, being the first in the district to receive their diplomas.

The ceremonies will take place in smaller groups to observe distancing and safety guidelines.

279 seniors graduated on Tuesday, from Murrah.

“My charge for you today is to go into the world with all your ambitions, find that inspire you and seize them with the confidence that you have the ability to succeed,” said Hanna Bengten, Valedictorian.

“I’m really proud of my class. We’ve been through a lot really. At the beginning of the year, a lot of stuff was going on with Coronavirus but you know we got through it. I’m proud of everybody. I’m glad everybody’s going to a better chapter,” said Raegan Lay, a Murrah high graduate.

