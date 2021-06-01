Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Hinds Community College announces new athletic director

Hinds Community College has named Nathan Werremeyer as its new athletic director.
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College has named Nathan Werremeyer as its new athletic director.

Werremeyer currently serves as assistant athletic director and compliance coordinator at Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas. He served in this same capacity at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, for five years.

Werremeyer also served as an athletic trainer for Athletic Physical Therapy in Farmington, Missouri, for nine years.

“After an extensive search, I am pleased that Hinds Community College has selected an athletic director with the experience and knowledge of NJCAA athletics that Mr. Werremeyer brings,” said Randall Harris, vice president of Operations and Student Services.

“We look forward to having Mr. Werremeyer lead our athletic department along with our fundraising efforts as we move into the next era of Hinds athletics,” said Harris.

Werremeyer has served on several health and safety committees that helped to develop policies and procedures for a safe return to campus and games.

“Words can’t begin to express the appreciation I have for President Vacik and VP Harris for choosing and entrusting me to lead Hinds Athletics into the next chapter,” Werremeyer said.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

