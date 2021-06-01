Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Former businessman to join Mississippi State Board of Education

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has appointed William O. Jacobs to the Mississippi State Board of...
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has appointed William O. Jacobs to the Mississippi State Board of Education, pending confirmation by the Mississippi Senate.(Mississippi State Board of Education)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has appointed William (”Bill’) O. Jacobs to the Mississippi State Board of Education, pending confirmation by the Mississippi Senate.

Jacobs will replace former Board Chairman Jason Dean, and will serve a three-year term ending in July 2024.

“Bill Jacobs has spent his entire career asking questions, researching the facts, and reporting his findings to the wider public to improve his community and exhibit transparency,” said Hosemann.

“These traits, along with his business sense and support for public schools, make him an excellent addition to the Board,” said Hosemann.

Jacobs currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Newspaper Association and Board of Governors as well as the Operating Board of the Mississippi Economic Council.

“The foundation of every community is its public schools,” said Jacobs.

“Mississippi has had some great successes but so too failures. The current brain drain of many of our best and brightest to other states is the most disturbing failure for its continued path weakens even our best school systems.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends with suspect being shot.
Suspect shot following all-day standoff with authorities
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for Barbara Baker, who went missing in Flowood.
Woman who went missing from The Blake found alive near Dogwood Festival Market
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.

Latest News

Fallen Trooper John Harris (L), MBI Agent Bubba Holifield (R)
Trooper who survived 2016 standoff organizes fundraiser for colleague, brother
State Trooper John Harris to be honored, remembered Tuesday in Madison
LIVE: Trooper John Harris honored, laid to rest in Madison
Trooper John Harris to be honored, laid to rest Tuesday in Madison
Hinds Community College has named Nathan Werremeyer as its new athletic director.
Hinds Community College announces new athletic director