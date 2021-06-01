Former businessman to join Mississippi State Board of Education

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has appointed William (”Bill’) O. Jacobs to the Mississippi State Board of Education, pending confirmation by the Mississippi Senate.

Jacobs will replace former Board Chairman Jason Dean, and will serve a three-year term ending in July 2024.

“Bill Jacobs has spent his entire career asking questions, researching the facts, and reporting his findings to the wider public to improve his community and exhibit transparency,” said Hosemann.

“These traits, along with his business sense and support for public schools, make him an excellent addition to the Board,” said Hosemann.

Jacobs currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Newspaper Association and Board of Governors as well as the Operating Board of the Mississippi Economic Council.

“The foundation of every community is its public schools,” said Jacobs.

“Mississippi has had some great successes but so too failures. The current brain drain of many of our best and brightest to other states is the most disturbing failure for its continued path weakens even our best school systems.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.