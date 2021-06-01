First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yields higher humidity, higher rain chances

TUESDAY: As many get back to work after the long holiday weekend – plan on having an umbrella nearby, mainly for the afternoon ride back home. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs managing the middle and upper 80s today. A scattering of downpours will develop – mainly west of I-55 through the late afternoon hours and will begin to trek eastward into the overnight period. Lows will drop into the 60s by early Wednesday.