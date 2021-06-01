First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern yields higher humidity, higher rain chances

TUESDAY: As many get back to work after the long holiday weekend – plan on having an umbrella nearby, mainly for the afternoon ride back home. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs managing the middle and upper 80s today. A scattering of downpours will develop – mainly west of I-55 through the late afternoon hours and will begin to trek eastward into the overnight period. Lows will drop into the 60s by early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: An unsettled pattern emerges with a upticked opportunity for randomly placed showers and storms, virtually, at any point in time through the day. The higher chances will tend to be toward the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s; lows falling to the upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern continues through the latter part of the week. A nearly stalled boundary will help to kick off more daily chances for showers and storms. While it may not rain all day long – be ready for heavy pockets of rain, gusty winds and lightning. Highs will stay in the lower to middle 80s into the upcoming weekend and start of next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
