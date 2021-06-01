Baby Faces
Employee dies after accident at Hattiesburg poultry plant

The man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery and later died at Forrest...
The man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery and later died at Forrest General Hospital.(HNN File)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man died after being injured in a work-related accident at Mar-Jac Poultry in Hattiesburg Monday night.

Hattiesburg police said a man was injured in an apparent accident involving heavy machinery just after 11:30 p.m.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the man as 28-year-old Bobby Butler, of Hattiesburg. He died from his injuries at Forrest General Hospital.

Mar-Jac Poultry complex manager Joe Colee released a statement saying the employee was injured while working in the evisceration department.

There were no witnesses to the accident, and once the injured employee was discovered, he was transported to the hospital, according to Colee.

Klem said the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Colee said in the statement that Mar-Jac is working closely with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and state authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

“Safety is Mar-Jac’s number-one concern. We are deeply saddened by this loss and our heart and prayers go out to the employee’s family and friends,” Colee said in the statement.

In December 2020, another Mar-Jac Poultry employee died after being injured in an accident. According to Hattiesburg police, it was learned during the investigation that 33-year-old Joel Velasco Toto was injured while others were “horse playing with machinery.” He later died from his injuries.

