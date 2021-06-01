Gigantic Grill Giveaway
‘Elvis’ stolen from Birthplace sign in Tupelo

'Elvis' went missing from the sign at his Birthplace Museum.(WTVA)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The Elvis Presley Birthplace is offering a $1,000 reward for any information about vandalism, WTVA reports.

The brick sign is located off Main Street leading up to the museum’s property.

The sign normally reads “Elvis Presley Birthplace, Museum & Chapel.”

During the past few days, someone stole the “Elvis” section. The Birthplace is not sure exactly what day the theft occurred.

Prior to the latest theft, someone stole the entire sign approximately three months ago, and the Birthplace had to replace it.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via WTVA. All rights reserved.

