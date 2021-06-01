Gigantic Grill Giveaway
3 Doors Down, Seether to play Brandon Amphitheater

3 Doors Down is from Escatawpa, Mississippi.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi rockers 3 Doors Down will be playing in Brandon this fall.

They’re set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life” with a show at Brandon Amphitheater on September 23. The album produced hits like “Kryptonite” and “Be Like That.”

They’ll be playing that album in its entirety along with their other hits.

Joining them is Seether, who’s latest album reached #1 at Rock Radio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

