3 Doors Down, Seether to play Brandon Amphitheater

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi rockers 3 Doors Down will be playing in Brandon this fall.

They’re set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life” with a show at Brandon Amphitheater on September 23. The album produced hits like “Kryptonite” and “Be Like That.”

They’ll be playing that album in its entirety along with their other hits.

Joining them is Seether, who’s latest album reached #1 at Rock Radio.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

