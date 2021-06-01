20 human trafficking victims rescued in Mississippi

Baby Faces
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office has successfully executed three undercover human trafficking operations over the last two weeks.

Twenty human trafficking victims were rescued, and at least six arrests were made. The investigation is still ongoing, and may result in additional arrests.

“Human trafficking is a destructive crime that debases our common humanity and diminishes the value of human life,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

“These victims are someone’s daughter, sister, or friend, and I am determined to put an end to this criminal enterprise and help them find their way without shame or blame.”

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Jackson Police Department conducted a human trafficking operation in Jackson on May 17 and 18.

On the first night of the operation, the team encountered five victims and offered victim assistance. Two arrests were also made for promoting prostitution and one for felony narcotics possession.

During the second night of the operation, five additional victims were rescued and offered victim assistance, but no additional arrests were made.

Another human trafficking operation was launched on May 19 by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, where five more victims were encountered.

During the May 19 operation, two arrests were made for promoting prostitution. One of the men had been previously charged by the Attorney General’s office on human trafficking charges.

On May 26, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, HSI, MBI, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Pinebelt Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a human trafficking operation in Hattiesburg.

During this operation, five victims were encountered and offered victim assistance. One arrest was made for promoting prostitution.

