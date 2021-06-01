Baby Faces
10K customers will see decreases in flood premiums under revised insurance program

Northeast Jackson residents survey their neighborhood as they evacuate from floodwaters in early 2020.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 10,000 customers who receive flood insurance through the federal government will soon see a decrease in premiums, says Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.

The decreases come thanks to an update to the risk rating methodology to the National Flood Insurance Program.

Approximately 63,000 people in the Magnolia State receive insurance through the NFIP, which is managed by FEMA.

The changes are being touted as “equity in action,” meaning that policyholders will pay rates based on several factors, rather than elevation alone.

“I agree with FEMA’s assessment of the update,” Chaney said. “While these changes do result in higher premiums for some policyholders, there will be savings for others.”

Premiums will now be based on several factors, including property flood zone, year of construction, property value, property use, and elevation.

Chaney said changes correct a major problem with the previous plan, which meant the owner of a deer camp would pay the same premium as the owner of a million-dollar estate as long as they were located within the same flood zone.

In all, 10,047 customers will see rates go down. Approximately 44,600 customers will see rates go up as much as $10 a month.

A breakdown of rate changes is provided in the chart below:

Monthly premium changeMore than $100$90-$100$80-$90$70-$80$60-$70$50-$60$40-$50$30-$40$20-$30$10-$20$0-$10
Number seeing decreases2,2602353223443735446367421,1201,2942,177
Number seeing increases42173339622633266341,3003,91244,642

