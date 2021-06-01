10K customers will see decreases in flood premiums under revised insurance program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 10,000 customers who receive flood insurance through the federal government will soon see a decrease in premiums, says Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney.

The decreases come thanks to an update to the risk rating methodology to the National Flood Insurance Program.

Approximately 63,000 people in the Magnolia State receive insurance through the NFIP, which is managed by FEMA.

The changes are being touted as “equity in action,” meaning that policyholders will pay rates based on several factors, rather than elevation alone.

“I agree with FEMA’s assessment of the update,” Chaney said. “While these changes do result in higher premiums for some policyholders, there will be savings for others.”

Premiums will now be based on several factors, including property flood zone, year of construction, property value, property use, and elevation.

Chaney said changes correct a major problem with the previous plan, which meant the owner of a deer camp would pay the same premium as the owner of a million-dollar estate as long as they were located within the same flood zone.

In all, 10,047 customers will see rates go down. Approximately 44,600 customers will see rates go up as much as $10 a month.

A breakdown of rate changes is provided in the chart below:

Monthly premium change More than $100 $90-$100 $80-$90 $70-$80 $60-$70 $50-$60 $40-$50 $30-$40 $20-$30 $10-$20 $0-$10 Number seeing decreases 2,260 235 322 344 373 544 636 742 1,120 1,294 2,177 Number seeing increases 42 17 33 39 62 263 326 634 1,300 3,912 44,642

