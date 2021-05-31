New Vicksburg museum highlights Black people’s importance in the Civil War

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Civil War played a pivotal role in American History.
On this Memorial Day, a new Vicksburg museum highlights the significance of the civil war and the role black soldiers played in it.
Charles Pendleton is excited to hear the feedback about his new Civil War Museum he and his wife opened in downtown Vicksburg.
“It is unbelievable. I have never seen anything like this,” said a tourist.
Pendleton always loved going to different shows and events about the American Civil War.
Around five years ago, he decided to turn his love into a real-life museum.
Pendleton began traveling across the United States, collecting hundreds of artifacts before and after the Civil War.
“All the artifacts are authentic from that time, including artillery shells (and) uniforms. Anything that made up a soldier’s life is here.”
There is also a slave quarters exhibit, a replica of a cotton field, and pictures to show just what slaves went through during that period.
Pendleton says it was essential to tell that story, and it was also critical to highlight black troops and the challenges they faced during those years.
“I want to offer to people, for their viewing, a slave’s life and a black soldier’s life,” said Pendleton. “We weren’t given freedom; we earned it through fighting. There are very few Civil War Museums from a black perspective, and our goal was to give that perspective, but not our opinion.”
The museum is not only attracting visitors but locals of all races.
“On Memorial Day, we honor those who sacrifice and gave the ultimate sacrifice. There are at least 7,000 U.S. Colored Troops in the gravesite at the National Cemetery. We honor all soldiers who gave their lives,” said Robert Crear, Brigadier General
