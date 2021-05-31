MSU gets favorable regional draw as #7 national seed

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - There was less than expected drama for Mississippi State on Selection Monday.
After a disappointing showing in the SEC Tournament last week, there was some fear that the Bulldogs could possibly lose out on a top 8 seed, but the NCAA rewarding the team for a stellar 2021 season, tabbing MSU as the #7 national seed for the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Chris Lemonis and company begin play as the top seed in the Starkville Regional on Friday against fourth seeded Samford. The Bulldogs also welcome #2 VCU and #3 Campbell.
This season is the third time in program history that Mississippi State has been named a top-eight national seed, having previously been ranked sixth in 2016 and 2019. MSU enters the NCAA Tournament this week in search of a third straight trip to Omaha, NE for the College World Series.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.