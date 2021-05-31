Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a beautiful holiday weekend with highs in the upper 70s and 80s and morning lows in the 50s, expect highs to reach well into the 80s this week with the daily chance for showers and thunderstorms. The weather will be unsettled from high pressure well to the east that will be steering winds off the Gulf across our area. The threat of severe weather isn’t all that great this week, mainly because the showers will be more of a summer-like variety. Some heavy downpours are also possible with gusty winds this week. A slight chance for showers Tuesday will transition into a more widespread thing Wednesday through this weekend. Nighttime temperatures will be in the 60s. Hurricane season begins tomorrow. There are no threats that we are watching at this time. Average high is 87 and the average low is 66. Sunrise is 5:54am and the sunset is 8:03pm.