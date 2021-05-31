JPS graduations slated for Tuesday and Wednesday at Mississippi Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seniors with Jackson Public Schools are counting down the hours until they’ll be able to walk across the stage and get their diplomas.
JPS graduations are slated for June 1 and June 2 at the Mississippi Coliseum.
The in-person ceremonies mark a beginning of a return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, each school will host multiple commencement ceremonies to limit the number of people in attendance.
Graduation schedules are shown below:
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Murrah High School
- Group 1: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Group 2: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Group 3: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Provine High School
- Group 1: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Group 2: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Jim Hill High School
- Group 1: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Group 2: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Callaway High School
- Group 1: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
- Group 2: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Forest Hill High School
- Group 1: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Group 2: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Wingfield High School
- Group 1: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Group 2: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Lanier High School
- Group 1: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Group 2: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
