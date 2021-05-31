JPS graduations slated for Tuesday and Wednesday at Mississippi Coliseum

JPS graduations slated for Tuesday and Wednesday at Mississippi Coliseum
(Source: PEXELS)
By Anthony Warren | May 31, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 9:44 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seniors with Jackson Public Schools are counting down the hours until they’ll be able to walk across the stage and get their diplomas.

JPS graduations are slated for June 1 and June 2 at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The in-person ceremonies mark a beginning of a return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, each school will host multiple commencement ceremonies to limit the number of people in attendance.

Graduation schedules are shown below:

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Murrah High School

  • Group 1: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
  • Group 2: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • Group 3: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Provine High School

  • Group 1: 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • Group 2: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Jim Hill High School

  • Group 1: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Group 2: 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Callaway High School

  • Group 1: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
  • Group 2: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Forest Hill High School

  • Group 1: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Group 2: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Wingfield High School

  • Group 1: 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Group 2: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lanier High School

  • Group 1: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Group 2: 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.