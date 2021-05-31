Silver alert issued for a woman who went missing from The Blake Monday

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Barbara Baker, the woman who went missing from the Blake early Monday morning.
Baker, 75, is said to be 5′5″ tall and weighing 235 pounds. She has gray hair.
Baker was last seen walking west in the 300 block of Town Center Way in Flowood around 3:30 Monday morning.
Family members say Baker suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
Flowood Police confirmed they were searching for a patient who went missing from the assisted living and memory care facility Monday. The Blake is located at 250 Town Center Way.
Several agencies were assisting the department, including Flowood Fire Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, and Pelahatchie Police Department, according to a WLBT reporter on the scene.
Officials at The Blake declined to comment.
If anyone has more information, please contact Flowood Police at (601) 932-5400.
