First Alert Forecast: Cool start, warm & dry finish to our Memorial Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an unseasonably mild weekend, temperatures are starting off in the 50s as we start our Memorial Day. Anticipate dry & partly cloudy conditions today with highs in the mid-upper 80s.
Starting tomorrow, scattered shower and storm chances will return to the forecast! Highs will top out in the upper 80s and counties along the Mississippi River will have the best chance at seeing rain. From there, all of us will have daily storm chances...
Humidity will also be on the rise as temperatures reach the 80s on a daily basis. By the time the 7-day forecast is said and done, 1-2″ of rain will have fallen across the region. Keep your umbrella and First Alert Weather App handy this week!
