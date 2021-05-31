Authorities in standoff with suspect who allegedly assaulted a Warren Co. deputy

MADISON PARISH, La. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Daily News is reporting that multiple agencies are currently in a standoff with a suspect who assaulted a Warren County investigator Monday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to Bovina Grocery on a report of an embezzlement/employee theft issue, the Daily News reported.
The suspect fled into Louisiana, where Madison Parish officials spotted the vehicle and gave chase.
The suspect crashed on Highway 65 near Ashley Plantation Road, the Daily News says.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and are currently in a standoff.
We have reached out to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, who was not immediately available for comment.
It was unclear how the investigator was assaulted.
This is a developing story.
