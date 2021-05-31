Gigantic Grill Giveaway
Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff ends with suspect being shot.
Suspect shot following all-day standoff with authorities
A Silver Alert was issued Monday for Barbara Baker, who went missing in Flowood.
Woman who went missing from The Blake found alive near Dogwood Festival Market
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
GoFundMe set up for family of MHP Trooper John Harris
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.
JPD investigating deadly incident near I-55 and Northside Dr.

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Las Vegas fully reopens and returns to pre-pandemic guidelines June 1.
Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC to increase oil output as global economy recovers
A solo kayaker embarks on a historic 2,400-mile journey from San Francisco to Hawaii.
Kayaker starts 2,400-mile paddle to Hawaii
Las Vegas fully reopens and returns to pre-pandemic guidelines June 1.
Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity