M-Braves clinch first series with walk-off win

Will Latchum (W, 1-1) took over on the mound for the Braves in the 10th inning and got into trouble by walking the first batter he faced in Jake Palomaki. Garrett Whitley sacrificed the extra-inning bonus runner, Seaver Whalen, and Palomaki, to second and third to give the Biscuits (8-14) a greater scoring chance. After an intentional walk of Miles Mastrobuoni, Latchum induced a 4-6-3 double play to end the frame.