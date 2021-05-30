Late Hinds Co. Sheriff honored with memorial motorcycle ride

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Approximately 100 bikers gathered Sunday afternoon for a motorcycle ride to honor the late Hinds County sheriff, Victor Mason.
Mason passed away recently after a battle with cancer.
He was a longtime law enforcement officer in Jackson and Hinds County, serving as undersheriff and later as sheriff from 2016 to 2020.
The event was organized by Helen “QWNB” Brown, who worked with Mason when he was at the sheriff’s department.
She said the ride was the perfect way to honor the county’s former top cop, who himself loved motorcycles.
“He was that type of person, if you met him, you never forgot him,” Brown said. “He left his impact on this community.”
She said many of the riders who participated in Sunday’s memorial had dealings with Mason, who became a positive influence and role model for them.
“Some of these guys met him when they were younger in the streets and he set them straight,” she said. “Some of them are now business owners and doing positive things in the community, and turned their lives around because of the things he did.”
After the ride, participants presented the sheriff’s wife, Sharon, with a giant card and a donation.
