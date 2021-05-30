First Alert Forecast: cooler than normal highs likely for Sunday, trending warmer & muggier through work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It feels quite cool outside on this early Sunday morning with temperatures in the 50′s area-wide. This afternoon will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures rising to the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. It won’t feel very summer-like out today, but it should overall be a very comfortable day spent under mainly sunny skies. Tonight, expect temperatures to fall back to the 50′s under mainly clear skies.