First Alert Forecast: cooler than normal highs likely for Sunday, trending warmer & muggier through work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It feels quite cool outside on this early Sunday morning with temperatures in the 50′s area-wide. This afternoon will be very similar to yesterday with temperatures rising to the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. It won’t feel very summer-like out today, but it should overall be a very comfortable day spent under mainly sunny skies. Tonight, expect temperatures to fall back to the 50′s under mainly clear skies.
We should begin to see temperatures warm back up heading into Memorial Day on Monday. High temperatures will be fairly seasonal in the mid with a few upper 80′s. More sunshine is likely into the new work week as well.
The summer heat and humidity will return through the work week with highs in the 80′s and possibly near 90 degrees each afternoon. Not only will we turn muggier by mid-week with moisture surging back in, but we will also be transitioning to a more unsettled pattern with rain chances returning through late week.
