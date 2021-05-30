First Alert Forecast: bright & nice conditions expected for Memorial Day tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been so pretty out today with bright and sunny skies areawide. It’s not too cool or too warm out, but feels very comfortable overall. We’ll spend our evening with temperatures in the 70′s before falling to the 60′s after sunset. Conditions will be on the cool side again overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50′s under mainly clear skies.
Another gorgeous day is anticipated for Memorial Day tomorrow! We will enjoy mainly sunny skies, but temperatures won’t be as cool heading into the new work week. Temperatures will be more seasonal tomorrow with highs rebounding back to the mid and upper 80′s. Relatively drier air will still be in place tomorrow allowing for pleasant conditions to carry into the work week.
Don’t get too used to the nice conditions that will be around over the next couple of days because the summer heat and humidity is just around the corner. By mid-week, deep moisture is expected to surge back in which will lead to muggier and more humid conditions to return and will likely continue into next weekend. Not only will we see the humidity increase, but we will see rain and thunderstorm chances increase as well as we transition into a more unsettled pattern.
