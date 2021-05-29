Services yet to be announced for the late Joseph Latino, longtime Catholic bishop

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Longtime Catholic leader Joseph N. Latino has died.
According to the Sebrell Funeral Home website, Latino passed away on Friday, May 28.
He was 83 years old.
Services have yet to be announced.
Latino was appointed the 10th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson on Jan. 3, 2003, and retired on Dec. 12, 2013. He was installed on March 3, 2003, in the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle, according to the diocese’s website.
Prior to his appointment, Latino served in parishes in New Orleans, Metairie and Thibodaux.
He completed seminary studies at St. Joseph College and Seminary in St. Benedict, La., and Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, the Jackson diocese website states.
WLBT has reached out to the Diocese of Jackson for comment and is waiting to hear back.
