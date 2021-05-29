Man killed, three Hispanic families robbed in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in Canton following robberies of three Hispanic families near Pace Street just before 6 a.m. Saturday.
Residents claim two black men dressed in all black with guns showed up, robbed, and assaulted three Hispanic families at their homes.
They say the men robbed and killed 41-year-old Emilio Garcia as he headed to work.
“He was getting ready to go to work because he’s a working man, and next thing you know, he was shot and dead,” said Gloria Martinez, a family member of the shooting victim.
The family has now created a makeshift memorial to remember their loved one.
“He was a nice man; he was a good man. He helped whoever needed to be helped, and for them go to kill them after they got the wallet and the money — it’s like they did it on purpose.”
Family and friends say they worry because the suspects are still on the run.
The violence against Hispanic Americans in Canton is not new by any means.
“We just want to feel secure in our own home; that’s all we ask.”
Frustration and anger could be heard as these Canton residents talk about the tragedy in their community.
“What we want to see is the mayor do something about it,” said Martinez. “The mayor and the chief need to do a lot more for the Hispanic Community, so they can have some more security. They can’t even go outside in the trailer park, and they can’t go outside without fearing someone is going to go up to shoot them and kill them.”
There still have been no arrests made in that case.
“There are a lot of people of in the Hispanic Community who says they can’t say anything because they are afraid. So, most of them keep quiet because they are illegal, and they see nothing done. It happens on and on,” said A Canton resident.
