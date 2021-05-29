M-Braves slug past Montgomery

PEARL, Miss. - Drew Lugbauer homered and finished 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBI on Friday night, as the Mississippi Braves cruised to a 10-6 win over the Montgomery Biscuits.
The M-Braves (10-12) improved to 2-0 on Jackson Generals throwback night as the club saluted the former Texas League club with hats and jerseys on Friday night.
Odalvi Javier (W, 1-0) notched his first win of the season and logged his longest outing during his fourth start. The 24-year-old struck out six and walked one over 5.0 innings of one-run baseball. Javier’s only blemish was a wind-aided solo home run by Seaver Whalen in the second inning.
The Braves faced off against another first-round pick in Shane Baz (L, 0-4), the former 12th overall selection by the Pirates in 2017. The 21-year-old cruised through 3.2 innings until the Braves saddled him with three straight singles and then a three-run home run by Lugbauer. Trey Harris reached base safely three times, including the RBI single in the fourth inning. Baz gave up a season-high four runs on five hits but struck out ten and walked none.
The Braves added to their lead in the seventh inning to go up 6-1 after another single by Lugbauer led to Harris scoring on an errant throw from right field by Moises Gomez. Later in the inning, Jalen Miller singled home Lugbauer to make it 6-1.
The Braves pushed the game out of reach in the eighth inning and saddled Montgomery reliever Simon Rosenblum-Larson with four runs. Riley Unroe led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Shea Langeliers was 1-for-3 after his big Thursday night and was hit by a pitch to extend the frame. Lugbauer picked up his third hit to score Langeliers to make it 8-1. Harris would score the ninth run on another wild pitch, and Jefrey Ramos would finish the scoring with a sacrifice fly scoring Lugbauer.
Brandon White struck out two over 2.0 scoreless innings behind Javier, and Troy Bacon extended his scoreless innings streak to begin the season to 11.2 innings with a scoreless eighth inning.
Montgomery made things interesting in the ninth inning against Sean McLaughlin by sending eight batters to the plate and scoring five runs. Thankfully the M-Braves had a nine-run cushion and came away with a second straight victory.
Friday’s win improved the Braves to 6-4 during the homestand and 3-1 against the Biscuits.
The Braves will go for their first series win of the season in game five of the six-game series with Montgomery on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm, with gates opening at 5:00 pm. RHP A.J. Puckett (0-1, 10.13) will make his second Braves start and be opposed by Montgomery LHP Michael Plassmeyer (0-0, 6.97).
