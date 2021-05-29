M-Braves slug past Montgomery

The Braves pushed the game out of reach in the eighth inning and saddled Montgomery reliever Simon Rosenblum-Larson with four runs. Riley Unroe led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Shea Langeliers was 1-for-3 after his big Thursday night and was hit by a pitch to extend the frame. Lugbauer picked up his third hit to score Langeliers to make it 8-1. Harris would score the ninth run on another wild pitch, and Jefrey Ramos would finish the scoring with a sacrifice fly scoring Lugbauer.